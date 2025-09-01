Teenager held on suspicion of murder after woman falls from block of flats

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to reports a woman had fallen from the building in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly after 2.40pm on Thursday, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The 25-year-old victim was found at the scene with significant injuries and died in hospital on Friday.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton has now been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation, the force said on Monday.

Police are not looking for any further suspects at this time.

Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols.