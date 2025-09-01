Police charge 47 more people over alleged support for Palestine Action

Forty-seven more people have been charged with supporting the banned group Palestine Action, bringing the total facing prosecution over protests in London to 114.

The latest suspects were all arrested at a demonstration in London on July 19, the Metropolitan Police said, and were all charged by post.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 27 and 28 accused of a terrorism offence by showing support for a banned group.

Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We are quickly and efficiently investigating those arrested for showing support towards Palestine Action and working closely with our colleagues in the CPS, we anticipate further charging decisions through this week and beyond.

“We fully recognise people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, and thousands continue to protest in support of Palestine without breaking counter-terrorism laws.

A supporter of Palestine Action is detained by police after taking part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London, organised by Defend Our Juries on August 9 as part of the Lift the Ban campaign, to end the proscription of Palestine Action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I would therefore urge anyone considering coming out and showing support to Palestine Action to reconsider, otherwise you will very likely be arrested, investigated, and we’ll work with the CPS to bring about prosecutions.

“For those people now charged, if convicted, they are facing potentially serious consequences that could impact on their careers and their ability to travel overseas.”

Palestine Action had called on supporters to take part in mass protests in a bid to overwhelm the justice system and make prosecuting all the demonstrators impossible.

But last month, Metropolitan Police Commander Dominic Murphy said the plan was “completely misguided”.

Palestine Action was proscribed after the group claimed responsibility for damage to jets at RAF Brize Norton and was also linked to allegations of a serious assault on staff and police officers at a business premises in south Gloucestershire.

Since then, hundreds of people have been arrested for showing support for the group.

Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action against the Home Office over the decision to ban the group, with the full legal challenge due to be heard in November.