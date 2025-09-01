Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in Luton

A murder investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Luton, Bedfordshire on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to Humberstone Road at 6.02pm following reports of an altercation involving two men and a woman.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Rachael Glendenning said: “This is an isolated incident and we would ask the public not to speculate at this time.

“Our officers will be at the scene for a significant period while we carry out our investigation.

“We are appealing to anyone who as any information, including doorbell, CCTV, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, please contact us via 101 quoting Op Farnix.”