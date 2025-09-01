Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of boy at Loch Ness campsite

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in his tent at a campsite on Loch Ness.

Officers received a report that the child was approached in his tent during the incident at the Loch Ness Bay campsite, near Drumnadrochit, Highland, between 12.20am and 1am on July 31, police said.

The boy’s family was in a tent next to him and police previously said that the child’s father overheard the incident and saw the suspect walk away from his son’s tent.

The child was reportedly left “traumatised and upset” by the incident.

Police seized more than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage and visited almost 100 properties as part of extensive door-to-door inquiries in their investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing following the arrest and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”