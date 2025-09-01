Harris: Threat against my children is ‘cowardice’

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has described a threat against his family as “cowardice”.

Police in Ireland have confirmed they are investigating the threat which appeared at the weekend on social media.

In a statement, the Tanaiste said: “This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family.

“As a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine.

“As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way.

“Let me be clear: threatening people – any person – is a crime.”

Mr Harris added: “Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

“I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation.”

Fine Gael leader Mr Harris has received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home where his wife and children live.

Asked about the latest threat, a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana is currently investigating this matter.”