Two men stabbed at Oxford Circus Tube station within 24 hours

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to question after two people were stabbed at the Oxford Circus Tube station within 24 hours.

Emergency services were called to the first incident at 3.40am on Saturday and to the second just after 1.30am on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man injured on Saturday and a 43-year-old man who suffered stab injuries on Sunday were both treated in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the assaults are connected and have released a CCTV image of a man they want to question as part of their investigation. No arrests have been made.

“There is absolutely no place for violence on the rail network, and detectives are working at pace to investigate these two connected incidents,” Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies said.

“Passengers will see an increased police presence at the station while officers carry out their inquiries.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these incidents take place or events leading up to, to get in touch and assist us with our enquiries.

“Any piece of information might be vital for our investigation.”

Any witnesses are asked to text the Met on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 49 of August 31.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.