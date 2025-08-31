Three arrests made after Falkirk asylum hotel protests

Three people have been arrested following protests outside a hotel thought to be housing asylum seekers in Falkirk in recent weeks, police have said.

Hundreds of protesters descended on the office of Labour MP Euan Stainbank on Saturday before moving to the nearby Cladhan Hotel, where the crowd was met with a counter protest.

In tense exchanges between the two sides – who were separated by barriers and lines of police – personal insults and threats were hurled.

Two arrests were made during the latest protest and one later (Jane Barlow/PA)

While no arrests were made at the demonstration outside the MP’s office, two were made at the time during the protest, one in relation to an outstanding warrant and the other due to an alleged breach of the peace – who was later released without charge.

Officers also later arrested and charged a 45-year-old man in relation to an offensive banner displayed at a similar protest on August 16 at the same location.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “A proportionate policing plan was in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption in relation to protest activity in the Kemper Avenue area of Falkirk, which began around 10.40am on Saturday August 30.

Counter protesters showed their support for refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)

“A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant. Another man was arrested in connection with breach of the peace and released without charge.

“There were no arrests in relation to protest activity in the Newmarket Street area.

“Following inquiries by officers, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an offensive banner displayed during protest activity in the Kemper Avenue area on Saturday August 16.”