Murder investigation after woman falls from block of flats

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died in a fall from a block of flats in Southampton.

Emergency services were called at 2.43pm on Thursday to an address on Cuckmere Lane in the Hampshire port city following reports that a woman had fallen from the flats, police said.

The 25-year-old woman who was found with significant injuries died in hospital on Friday.

Police said they are looking for a man who they believe was at the address when the fatal fall happened.

“Officers are pursuing lines of inquiry to identify a man within the property at the time of the incident,” a spokesperson for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

Officers remained on Cuckmere Lane on Sunday, with patrols to be carried out in the surrounding area.