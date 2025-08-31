Cartoon character Bluey and scented slime tipped as top-selling Christmas toys

Bluey, the Australian blue heeler puppy cartoon character, and scented slime are predicted to be among the most sought-after toys this Christmas, according to a major retailer.

The £80 Bluey celebration home mega bundle, based on the popular Australian cartoon series, is set to be the number one bestseller this Christmas for pre-school-aged children, Argos said.

The list of the expected 20 best-selling toys this festive season also includes the £10 Gui Gui single pack, a “blind box” packed with colourful, scented slime and collectable charms.

Gui Gui create and collect slime (Argos/PA)

The retailer said toys that bring TV and movie characters to life will dominate this year’s list.

Aside from Bluey, the £65 Gabby’s International Movie Dollhouse, for fans of the Netflix show about a girl who wears cat ears and is known for catchphrases such as “miaow-mazing”, “pawesome!”, “ab-so-cat-a-loutely” and “hug attack!”, is also expected to be a popular choice with a film release scheduled for October.

Gabby’s Dollhouse The Movie (Argos/PA)

Another predicted top seller is the Wicked World small doll multipack (£24) following the 2024 film of the musical.

Star Wars takes its regular place on the list with the £40 power crystal saber, which offers “ultimate customisation” as the first lightsaber toy with interchangeable kyber crystals.

Also on the list is the new £110 Lego Star Wars Ewok buildable figure, alongside more of the ever-popular plastic brick in the form of Disney Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies, for £20.

A Lego Star Wars Ewok buildable figure (Argos/PA)

Dinosaur enthusiasts can ask for the Jurassic World interactive hatching dino, a £65 robotic and interactive creature that hatches out of an egg for the ultimate unboxing experience.

After selling out last Christmas, the Fat Brain Toys air toobz (£140) is back again this year, as is the Hot Wheels ultimate dual dragon transporter (£55) and the £50 Monster Jam smash & bash gravedigger, which breaks apart when it crashes and then self-fixes with the press of a button.

The new Soccer Dash (£40) is an improved soccer bot with enhanced electronics and eight game modes.

Jurassic World interactive hatching dino (Argos/PA)

Argos said it also expected the £130 instant print tablet, a new all-in-one instant-printing creative tablet, to be a popular choice.

Chantal Pearce, head of toy buying at Argos, said: “This year’s top toys reflect the dynamic landscape of play, bringing together world-famous brands, beloved movie characters and highlighting cutting-edge innovation.

“It’s also so important for us to tap into the latest play patterns, supporting children’s development through interactive fun and encouraging them to unleash their creativity too.”

The full list of Argos’s top 20 toys for 2025 is:

Bluey toy house playset mega bundle family £80

Gabby’s Dollhouse the movie £65

Star Wars power crystal lightsaber £40

Jurassic World interactive hatching dino £65

Lego Disney Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians puppies set £20

Lego Star Wars Wicket the Ewok figure building toy £110

Wicked Students of Shiz five small dolls & accessories £24

Brain Toys air toobz £140

Hot Wheels city ultimate dual dragon transporter toy £55

Monster Jam smash & bash gravedigger £50

Little Live Pets gotta go giraffe-Gigi £30

Bitzee hamster ball £40

Soccer Dash £40

Instant print tablet £130

Sticki Rolls sticki rolluxe £40

Toy Build-a-Bear Workshop stuffing station £35

Gui Gui create and collect slime £10

Lego Fortnite Klombo figure, creative building toy set £90

Leapfrog Leapmove electronic game £60

Toniebox 2 with Creative Tonie, £100