Boy who died after falling in park ‘made every day worth living’

A 12-year-old boy who died after falling in a park in Cheshire “made every day worth living”, his family have said in a tribute to him.

Logan Carter died on Friday after falling from park apparatus at the Wharton Recreation Ground in Winsford town.

Officers were called to the scene near Ledward Street at around 6.11pm by the North West Ambulance Service, and found the boy seriously injured, Cheshire Police said.

Logan was treated in the park by paramedics but died at the scene.

In a statement released by Cheshire Police on Sunday, his family paid tribute to “a little boy who was so full of life”.

“Logan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, cousin and friend to many,” the family statement read.

“He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile.

“Everyone wanted to be where Logan was.

“He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh.

“He made every day worth living.

“Logan was everyone’s therapy person, their calm and he will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We are taking comfort from the words of support we have received whilst we take time to come to terms with the untimely loss of our blue-eyed boy.”

Logan’s family is being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Investigating officers have urged witnesses or anyone with useful information to contact them via the website or on 101, quoting IML-2165641.