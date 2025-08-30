Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5m after no Saturday winner

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is estimated at £5 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize, the National Lottery has said.

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday’s draw were 06, 10, 19, 20, 43, 59 and the bonus number was 16.

No player matched all six numbers, meaning the top prize was missed.

Three ticket holders matched five out of six numbers, winning £1 million each.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Ten players matched four out of five numbers to win £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers for Saturday were 07, 18, 24, 28, 31 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No player matched five numbers plus the Thunderball to win £500,000.