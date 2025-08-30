Five arrests after masked men attempt to enter hotel as asylum protests continue

Five people have been arrested after a group of masked men attempted to enter a hotel in London as anti-asylum protests continued across the country.

Most demonstrations appeared to be peaceful as police braced for further protests over the weekend after the Government won a court challenge on Friday, meaning asylum seekers can continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel in Essex.

In Scotland, angry activists who descended on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Falkirk on Saturday were met by hundreds of counter-protesters.

Protesters for and against asylum seekers gathered in Falkirk, Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Both sides engaged in personal abuse and hurling threats and police separated both groups behind barriers.

Meanwhile in London, two anti-asylum groups marched to the Crowne Plaza near Heathrow Airport and a group of masked men attempted to enter the building through the rear entrance, damaging security fences, the Metropolitan Police said.

Other protesters moved towards the nearby Novotel on Cherry Lane and a Holiday Inn, while officers enforced cordons in the area to prevent a breach of the peace.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and five arrests were made, the force added.

Police are bracing for further protests over the weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Section 35 dispersal order has been put in place, allowing officers to direct people to leave the area and not return if they suspect they may cause disorder, police said.

Commander Adam Slonecki, in charge of policing London this weekend, said: “Around 500 protesters were in the area, but most people have now dispersed from the immediate vicinity. However, further arrests will be made if we need to tackle disorder.”

Essex Police are preparing for a planned protest in Epping on Saturday evening and have put in place a Section 60AA order giving officers the power to order the removal of face coverings and a dispersal order.

The dispersal order, which covers the main high street and the area surrounding the Bell Hotel, where 138 asylum seekers are currently housed, will be in place until 4am on Sunday.

The Section 60AA order will run for 24 hours, police said.

It comes after three men were arrested and two charged following a protest on Friday in the Essex town where two police officers were injured.

Ross Ellis, 49, of Orchard Croft, Harlow, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen and Jimmy Hillard, 52, of Chequers Road, Loughton, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Assistant chief constable Glen Pavelin, of Essex Police, said: “We’ve consistently said we will always seek to facilitate lawful protest, but that does not include a right to commit crime, and we’ll take a firm approach to anyone intent on doing that.

“The strength of feeling in Epping is not lost on me – or anyone in Essex Police – and I would urge anyone who wants to make their voices heard to please do that peacefully.”

Elsewhere, police said demonstrations in Northamptonshire on Saturday, where around 50 pro-immigration and 100 anti-immigration protesters had gathered outside a hotel, had been peaceful and no arrests had been made.

In Swindon, police said protests near a hotel had also been peaceful.