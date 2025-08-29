Train passenger says delay because of flag flying was ‘bonkers’

A train was disrupted by people trying to hang flags from bridges, a passenger reported.

Railway electrification expert Noel Dolphin posted on social media that attempts to fly flags meant speed restrictions were imposed on the East Midlands Railway (EMR) service he was travelling on.

After hearing the onboard announcement on Thursday night, he wrote: “I do not want to jump into the flag debate, but my train is delayed due to ‘people being lowered over bridge parapets to attach flags’.”

Parapets are fitted to the side of bridges to prevent people falling accidentally.

Mr Dolphin described the reason for the delay as “bonkers” considering the dangers posed by overhead electric wires.

He added that he hoped the train’s toilets were “working for once” if he was to be “trapped for a while”.

The service from Nottingham to London St Pancras came to a stop on the approach to Market Harborough station, Leicestershire.

It subsequently continued the journey with a delay of up to 12 minutes, but was just four minutes behind schedule when it arrived in the capital.

The PA news agency understands that Network Rail carried out an investigation after receiving a report of trespassers, but did not find anything untoward.

A spokesperson for the Government-owned company said: “People are reminded that trespassing on the railway and placing objects on or near the railway infrastructure not only endangers lives but can also cause significant disruption to train services.

“Safety is our top priority, and we urge everyone to stay clear of the railway for their own safety and that of others.”

St George and Union flags have been hung from lampposts and other public places in several locations in England in recent weeks.

Some of those putting up the flags have said they are being patriotic, but there are claims the action is provocative amid concerns over immigration.

Several local authorities have removed flags from street infrastructure, citing road safety fears.