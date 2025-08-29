Protesters gather outside hotels housing asylum seekers after court ruling

Protesters have gathered outside hotels used to house asylum seekers after the Government won a court challenge that means asylum seekers can continue to be housed at an Essex hotel.

The Bell Hotel in Epping became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month. He has denied the charges.

Somani Hotels, which owns the Epping building, and the Home Office won their challenge against the High Court ruling on Friday, which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there.

On Friday evening, a small number of protesters carrying England and Union flags gathered outside, and police officers guarded the entrance.

One protester who appeared outside the hotel told the PA News Agency the Court of Appeal ruling could result in civil unrest.

Protesters outside the Bell Hotel on Friday (Lucy North/PA)

Carmen, who wore a pink top that said “Pink Ladies Say, The Only Way is Epping, Send Them Home” on it, said: “We come every week – march, protest – and today’s ruling is just devastating, absolutely devastating. It will probably cause civil unrest.”

In nearby Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, a video posted on YouTube showed dozens of protesters behind barriers near the Delta Marriott hotel, which has also been used to house asylum seekers.

Police stood in front of the barriers and some roads were closed with counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also in attendance.

At one point, protesters appeared to clash with officers.

Councillor Corina Gander, the leader of Broxbourne Council in Hertfordshire, said in a statement on Thursday that she “remains concerned” about the impact the use of the Delta Marriott hotel is having on local services.

The council said it has taken legal advice about use of the hotel and said it intends to take enforcement action.

“This action will help us to meet our objective of seeking the closure of the Delta Marriott hotel for housing asylum seekers,” Cllr Gander said.