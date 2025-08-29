Martin Smyth was an MP of ‘integrity and Christian principle’, service told

Former Ulster Unionist MP Rev Martin Smyth had a career defined by integrity and strong Christian principle, a church service has heard.

Rev Smyth, a Presbyterian minister who served as South Belfast MP for more than 20 years and also led the Orange Order during the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, died last week at the age of 94.

A service of thanksgiving for his life was held in north Belfast on Friday in Alexandra Presbyterian Church, where he once was minister.

The Rev Martin Smyth (PA).

Rev Johnston Lambe, who was Rev Smyth’s own minister for 25 years, told the service how his long-time friend was driven to enter politics after the IRA murder of then-South Belfast UUP MP Rev Robert Bradford in 1981. He won the subsequent by-election the following year.

“He wrestled long over that decision and I remember chatting about this,” said Rev Lambe.

“Many of his friends tried to persuade him to remain in ministry, some even called it foolish. However, he believed that God was calling him to this work but he never resigned as a minister of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, remaining under the care of North Belfast Presbytery.”

The service heard how Rev Smyth himself became a target for the IRA, with a bomb once planted at a church manse where the family lived.

“This left the whole family living under great pressure, eventually having to move house,” recalled Rev Lambe.

In 1995, Rev Smyth ran for the leadership of the UUP, but lost out to David Trimble.

Lead of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Gavin Robinson arrives at a Service of Thanksgiving for the former UUP MP Rev Martin Smyth (Liam McBurney/PA).

Current UUP leader Mike Nesbitt was among mourners at Friday’s service. DUP leader Gavin Robinson and TUV leader Jim Allister also attended.

Rev Lambe told mourners that Northern Ireland had “lost a statesman”.

The minister extended sympathies to Rev Smyth’s daughters Rosemary and Heather and the wider family. The former MP was predeceased by his late wife Kathleen and late daughter Margaret.

“His career stands as one of integrity and strong Christian principle, never afraid to call out wrong doing and always ready to show compassion,” said Rev Lambe.

“His constituency surgery was open to all and used by all regardless of creed, colour or gender. Many can testify to his faithful support.”

After the service, Rev Smyth’s remains were taken on to Carnmoney Cemetery for a committal service.