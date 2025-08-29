Maclean brothers due to arrive in Australia after 139 days of non-stop rowing

A trio of Scottish brothers who are aiming to become the fastest team to row across the Pacific from Peru to Australia are expected to arrive at their destination on Friday.

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean are due to arrive at Cairns Marlin Marina, though the exact expected arrival time is unclear.

They will have been at sea for a total of 139 days by the end, falling slightly short of their initial 120-day mark, namely due to adverse weather conditions and other mitigating circumstances.

The brothers will have completed 9,000 miles by the time they finish, all without support from third parties.

The Maclean brothers, Jamie (top left), Lachlan (top centre) and Ewan (top right) on a video call with actor Mark Wahlberg (bottom) (The Maclean Brothers/Story Shop/PA)

When they set off in April, the boat was cheered on by hundreds of supporters and the Peruvian Navy brass band while middle sibling Jamie, 31, played the bagpipes.

The siblings from Edinburgh became the fastest and youngest trio to row the Atlantic Ocean in 2020, raising more than £200,000 for charity, and this expedition is considered one of the most remote and physically demanding open-water rows ever attempted.

Custom-built carbon fibre vessel Rose Emily was launched from Yacht Club Peruano, with the brothers rowing in two-hour shifts, with no resupplies or safety boat on the 280kg boat, to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar.

On board, they brought 500kg of food, including 75kg of oats and a menu of high-calorie comfort meals.

The Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row aims to raise funds for The Maclean Foundation — the clean water charity the brothers founded with their father, whisky writer Charles Maclean MBE.

According to their webpage, they have raised more than £700,000 so far.

Flea is supporting the three brothers who are attempting to row across the Pacific in record-time (Jane Barlow/PA)

They have gained the support of a number of celebrities, including actor Mark Wahlberg, who deemed the trio “warriors” for their endeavour.

They were also applauded by Michael “Flea” Balzary, the bassist for rock superstars Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He likened them being stuck on a boat together with his experience of travelling on tour buses with his bandmates for extended periods of time.

Flea, originally from Melbourne, told the brothers via video chat: “There’s days when we f***ing hate each other. And that’s when it’s really hard. When you can live together and everyone’s getting along, it’s this magical thing — you’re this travelling entity and it’s all love.”

Residents at Chamberlain Care Home in Edinburgh also took up rowing lessons in support of the brothers, which Jamie previously described as “humbling”.