Suspended Labour MSP charged after ‘camera hidden in Parliament toilet’

Suspended Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been charged over allegations a secret camera was placed in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.

The PA news agency understands that Smyth faces a further charge from the police in relation to the allegations.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday.

The Daily Record reported that the MSP was charged over the camera on Thursday evening.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said that given the ongoing criminal investigation, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) “took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth’s parliamentary pass”.

David McGill, the Parliament’s chief executive, emailed MSPs to let them know of the decision.

He said: “We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress.

“We would therefore like to remind everyone who works at Holyrood or in constituency offices of the confidential support services that are available.”

Smyth had earlier been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday, August 5, and is due to appear in court at a later date.

He was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an Independent.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, August 5 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation.”

“We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

Smyth released a statement last week, saying: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time.

“I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “A standard prosecution report has been received by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service from Police Scotland in relation to a 52-year-old man.”