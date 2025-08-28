Starmer condemns ‘senseless’ Russian attack on Kyiv

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the “senseless” Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight that killed more than a dozen people and caused damage to a British Council building in Kyiv.

He said Russian leader Vladimir Putin is “sabotaging” hopes of peace as US-led efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict struggle to gain traction.

Russia launched a mass drone and missile attack on Kyiv, including a strike in the centre of the city, marking its first combined attacked on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

Three children were among those killed in the attack on Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The Prime Minister posted on X: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv which have damaged the British Council building.

“Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table.

“We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions.”

Three children are among the 14 confirmed dead so far, the city’s administration said, with numbers expected to rise as rescue teams search for people trapped under the rubble.

The European Union delegation building in Kyiv was also damaged but staff were not harmed, EU president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Russia’s ministry of defence said it shot down 102 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly in the country’s south-west.