Second player in a week wins Set For Life lottery top prize

A lottery player has become the second in a week to have a dramatic life change after winning the top prize in Thursday’s Set For Life draw.

The winning Set For Life numbers were 06, 18, 21, 25 and 34 and the Life Ball was 10.

One lucky player can celebrate receiving £10,000 every month for 30 years after scooping the top prize by matching five numbers and the Life Ball.

They became the second top prize winner in the space of a week after another lucky ticket-holder won the same prize in last Thursday’s draw.

Five players matched five numbers to win £10,000 every month for one year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Incredible! We have another top prize winner on Set For Life. They can now celebrate winning £10k every month for 30 years.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this latest Set For Life top prize.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win, it’s a way to contribute to something much bigger.

“Each week, players help generate around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50 billion raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.

“From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.”