Royal Mail launches services to help customers post to US after new charges

Royal Mail has announced it will be the first international postal operator to launch new services so people can continue sending goods to the United States ahead of new customs requirements coming into effect on Friday.

From today, Royal Mail customers can use the company’s new postal delivery duties paid (PDDP) services.

The move follows a US executive order last month which said that goods valued at 800 dollars or less will no longer be exempt from import duties and taxes from August 29.

Iain Johnson, managing director international at Royal Mail, said: “We have been working hard with the relevant US authorities and our international partners to adapt our services in a very short timeframe.

“Our UK-based customers, whether consumers or businesses, can now send items to the US through all of our usual channels, including online and the Post Office, in time for the new customs requirements which come into effect on August 29.

“Now, with just a few exceptions, all goods entering the USA will attract duties which will need to be paid to the US customs authorities, a process that will be handled by Royal Mail.

“This is a change to the previous rules where all goods under a value of 800 dollars could enter the US duty free.”