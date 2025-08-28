Police officer pleads guilty to sexual activity with girl, 14, over a year

A police officer has admitted to sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl, but said the relationship had “coercive and threatening elements,” a court heard.

Pc Nathan Henderson, 30, who has been suspended by Cleveland Police, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual activity with a child between July 2024 and July 2025.

Three of the charges, which all relate to the same girl, referred to her as being 14, while eight referred to her as being 14 or 15.

After pleading guilty to two of the charges, Henderson, who appeared at Durham Crown Court via video link from prison, said: “Could I just ask… the circumstances, are they explained?”

Sam Faulks, defending, said a basis of plea may be submitted, telling Judge Joanne Kidd: “The position is that the defendant accepts that the defence of duress that might have come through in (an) interview is not available to him in law.

“However, he feels there were certain elements within the relationship that were coercive and threatening, but he would wish to reflect upon disclosure before he advances that.”

Henderson, of Beaconsfield Road, Norton, also admitted perverting the course of justice, saying: “I don’t remember doing it, but guilty,” when he was asked for his plea.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court.