Met employee in court accused of taking photos of human remains at car crash

A Metropolitan Police staff member has appeared in court accused of taking and sharing photos of human remains after a fatal traffic crash in west London.

Luke Pearce, 26, of Sandhurst, Berkshire, is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office relating to July 16 last year.

It is alleged the defendant was witnessed taking photos with his personal mobile phone of the interior of a BMW car which contained “bodily matter” including brains belonging to three victims inside who were involved in a collision in Perivale, Ealing, according to court listings.

He then allegedly airdropped the images to another member staff working at the Met.

Prosecutor Dickon Reid told Southwark Crown Court that Pearce was accused of “taking photos of human remains after a road traffic accident and thereafter distributing them”.

Kerrie Ann Rowan, defending Pearce, said there was no issue with the conduct that was alleged by prosecutors, but there was dispute about whether the defendant could be considered “a public police officer” and if he had access to the Police National Computer (PNC).

The defendant, who now works as a qualified mechanic, was employed with the Met as staff in a car pound from July 2020 to October last year, according to his own social media.

Pearce, wearing a white shirt and dark jumper, spoke to confirm his identity but did not enter any pleas during a hearing on Thursday.

Judge Tony Baumgartner granted the defendant unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at the same court on October 17.