Video of asylum seeker’s tearful arrest is played at his sex assault trial

Video footage showing an asylum seeker hotel resident appear to become tearful after he is handcuffed by an officer arresting him on suspicion of sexual assault has been played in court.

A police officer tells Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, of the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex: “I’m arresting you on suspicion of sexual assault of a female under 16 years old.”

The defendant, who is seen sitting in the back of a parked police car with its blue lights flashing, is then read his rights.

Kebatu, who is wearing a blue tracksuit top in the police body-worn video footage, asks the officer “how much minutes?”.

The arrest of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu (CPS)

The officer tells him: “You’re going to the police station now.

“So you’re under arrest.”

He invites Kebatu, who gave his age to the court as 38, to get out of the car, adding: “I’m going to cuff you as well.”

The defendant stands up, in footage played at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, and holds his arms out as he is handcuffed.

He then appears to become tearful, and the police officer tells him: “Don’t cry, it’s going to be okay.”

In the footage from July 8 in Epping, the officer tells Kebatu: “Step onto the pavement so I’ve got a bit more room. You can leave your shoes on. It’s okay.”

Kebatu got down on his knees in the video, and was told to “stand up” by an officer.

CCTV footage of Kebatu walking around Epping was also played to the hearing on Wednesday.

Kebatu denies five charges including sexual assault.

The trial continues.