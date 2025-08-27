Tory MSP defects to Reform and appeals to ex-colleagues open to ‘fresh thinking’

Graham Simpson MSP has defected to Reform UK and opened the door for former Scottish Conservative colleagues to join him.

The announcement came at a press conference in Broxburn, West Lothian, on Wednesday, where Mr Simpson appeared alongside Reform leader Nigel Farage.

He becomes the second ever Reform UK MSP – following former Tory MSP Michelle Ballantyne’s defection in the last parliamentary session before Mr Farage became party leader.

Mr Simpson said it was an “absolute wrench” to leave the party he had first joined at the age of 15, but added he had earlier decided not to stand for the Tories in next year’s election.

Nigel Farage held a press conference in West Lothian on Wednesday alongside Reform’s new MSP (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He also denied a “backroom deal” had been done which will see him become Reform’s leader in Scotland.His speech ended with an open call to his former Tory colleagues to follow him to the Farage-led party.

“I’ve no doubt that, initially, my announcement today will spark anger, disappointment and probably some sheer nastiness,” he said.

“I don’t like that aspect of politics and I’m not looking forward to it, but there are many ex-colleagues who will also understand.

“I say to those who have great ideas for Scotland and who may have felt ignored: talk to me, you will find my door – wherever I am put in Parliament next week – open and receptive to the kind of fresh thinking that we need in politics.”

Mr Simpson said he does not expect to be made Reform UK leader in Scotland simply because he defected.

“I’m not coming here today as somebody who’s been parachuted in to be the Reform leader, that would be entirely wrong, it would be wrong for the members of Reform.

“I’m just here as I am, as an MSP.”

Graham Simpson said the door is open for his former Tory colleagues looking for ‘fresh thinking’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Farage added: “There’s no backroom deal.”

Mr Simpson said he will be tasked with the creation of a “policy suite” which goes beyond Reform’s current offering.

It comes after Mr Farage confirmed there will be a Reform leader in Scotland ahead of the 2026 election, after his deputy earlier suggested otherwise.

“We will, of course, have a leader of our group who will go in as a leader of our group and be a potential first minister,” Mr Farage said.

“We are a work in progress, we’re growing. We’re probably an advanced teenager now, we haven’t got to full maturity as a political party and, as I said a moment ago, we have 200 candidates over the weekend being interviewed.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We remain focused on holding the SNP and Labour to account.

“The Scottish Conservatives are determined to provide positive common-sense solutions to drive our economy forward, so we can reduce NHS waiting lists and invest more in education.

“Nigel Farage has said he’s content with another five years of SNP Government. We’re going to keep focusing on how to get the nationalists out of power.”