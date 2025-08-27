Reform UK gains first MSP as Tory defects to Nigel Farage’s party

A Scottish Conservative MSP has defected to Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced at a press conference in Scotland.

Graham Simpson has become Reform’s first MSP with his defection, and he joined Mr Farage on stage in West Lothian.

The former Tory frontbencher was first elected to Holyrood in 2016.

He said it had been a “wrench” to leave the party he joined at the age of 15.

Mr Simpson has defected from the Tories (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking during the Reform event in Broxburn, Mr Simpson said: “It’s fair to say that some of you won’t be surprised to see me here, given that the Scottish Tories have been touting my name as a potential defector for months now.

“So today, I’m giving them what they want, but perhaps not for the reasons that they think.

“Leaving the party that I first joined when I was 15 is an enormous wrench, and I’ve been through a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks.”

Mr Simpson said he would not step down as a Central Scotland regional list MSP following the defection.

Mr Farage said there would be a Scottish Reform leader at next year’s Holyrood elections (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking with Mr Farage by his side, the former Tory MSP said: “I watched Reform with interest and I see the opportunity to help create something fresh here in Scotland, and it’s clear that the voters agree in increasing numbers.”

He added: “Too many people feel let down and ignored, they feel the system is against them, that the traditional parties don’t even care about them.

“Save for some fine individual MSPs across parties, the political class is not serving the people well.

“Failure is accepted and change takes far too long.”

He also said he thought Reform could “help” to remove the SNP from office after 19 years in power.

Mr Simpson also said he would seek to “develop a policy suite” which goes beyond Reform’s two key issues in Scotland of net zero and immigration.

Mr Farage said there will be a Scottish leader of Reform UK ahead of the Holyrood election next year – contradicting previous statements from his deputy leader Richard Tice who said during visits to Scotland earlier this year a leader would be chosen after the election to prevent internal rifts.

He said: “We will, of course, have a leader of our group, who will go in as a leader of our group and be a potential first minister.”

Mr Farage said there would be no “backroom deal” to make Mr Simpson Reform UK’s Scottish leader.

Mr Simpson last year backed Murdo Fraser in the Scottish Conservative leadership election to succeed Douglas Ross.

West Scotland MSP Russell Findlay instead won the contest.