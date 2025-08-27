Historic castle put up for sale for £750,000 after islands back plan

An island castle has been put up for sale by Scotland’s nature agency after research found most local residents agree it should be sold and brought back into use.

Category A listed Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum is on the market for offers over £750,000.

The castle is owned by NatureScot but it has high yearly maintenance costs and selling it is considered the only feasible option to secure the necessary level of investment.

Built between 1897 and 1901 for Sir George Bullough, the castle was bought in 1957 by the Nature Conservancy Council, the predecessor of Scottish Natural Heritage, now NatureScot.

A hostel in the castle closed in 2013 and tours of the property stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The interior of the castle features elaborate wood panelling (Nest Marketing/PA)

Research for a Scottish Government report has now found the majority of islanders agree Kinloch Castle should be sold in order to be redeveloped and brought back into operational use.

Prospective buyers are being asked to outline their plans for the property so this can be shared with the community.

Chris Donald, NatureScot’s head of operations for central Highland, said: “Through this study, islanders made it clear that the most important aspect of any sale is a long-term commitment to contribute to the community and nature on the island.

“We are therefore asking prospective buyers to set out, alongside their offer, how they plan to use the castle and grounds and how they will support the nature, sustainability, culture and economy of the Isle of Rum.

“For the right buyer, this offers a rare opportunity to be part of Scotland’s heritage by restoring an iconic building and grounds which are of historical and cultural importance to the Isle of Rum and beyond.

“We look forward to hearing from prospective buyers, and will of course be keeping island residents directly informed of progress.”

Charles visited the castle in 2006 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Various organisations, including the Prince’s Regeneration Trust, have previously worked on options for a sustainable future for Kinloch Castle.

The King, then the Prince of Wales, visited the castle in 2006 to hear about plans for the property.

Suggestions over the years have included the idea of establishing a museum, residential and tourist accommodation within the castle building.

However the Scottish Government report said these were not taken forward as they would all have required “substantial” funding which was not available.

The castle is being marketed by Savills, which describes it as a “landmark Scottish castle with exceptional heritage value”.

Set in 18 acres of grounds, the castle has many of its original features such as stained glass and elaborate wood panelling.

Unusual features include a rare orchestrion – an electrically-powered mechanical orchestra, said to be one of only three ever made by Imhoff and Mukle of Germany – which is situated under the Jacobean-style staircase.

There are also Victorian bathrooms with rare multi-function shower cabinets from Shanks of Barrhead, described as an “upright jacuzzi with seven settings”.

The study, by the Scottish Government’s Rural and Environment Science and Analytical Services, found many islanders feel the sale and redevelopment of the castle would have a positive impact on the community.