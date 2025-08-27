Full list of local fertility rates in England and Wales

Here is a full list of the fertility rates in 2024 for local authority areas in England and Wales.

The data has been published by the Office for National Statistics.

It shows the total fertility rate in each local area, which is defined as the average number of live children women would expect to have across their childbearing life.

The list is ordered by the fertility rate in 2024, starting with the highest.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; total fertility rate in 2024; (in brackets) total fertility rate in 2023.