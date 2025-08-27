Full list of local fertility rates in England and Wales
Luton, Barking & Dagenham and Slough were the local areas with the highest fertility rates in 2024.
Here is a full list of the fertility rates in 2024 for local authority areas in England and Wales.
The data has been published by the Office for National Statistics.
It shows the total fertility rate in each local area, which is defined as the average number of live children women would expect to have across their childbearing life.
The list is ordered by the fertility rate in 2024, starting with the highest.
It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; total fertility rate in 2024; (in brackets) total fertility rate in 2023.
Luton 2.00 (1.93)
Barking & Dagenham 1.99 (1.91)
Slough 1.96 (1.85)
Sandwell 1.91 (1.8)
Oldham 1.90 (1.81)
Bradford 1.86 (1.81)
Pendle 1.82 (1.88)
Redbridge 1.81 (1.72)
Bolton 1.80 (1.71)
Walsall 1.80 (1.75)
Wolverhampton 1.80 (1.81)
Gravesham 1.79 (1.77)
Blackburn with Darwen 1.78 (1.75)
Birmingham 1.75 (1.61)
Boston 1.73 (1.66)
Harlow 1.73 (1.63)
Hyndburn 1.73 (1.67)
Stoke-on-Trent 1.72 (1.64)
Burnley 1.71 (1.65)
Rochdale 1.70 (1.74)
Hillingdon 1.69 (1.66)
Peterborough 1.69 (1.66)
Forest of Dean 1.68 (1.56)
Middlesbrough 1.68 (1.65)
Fenland 1.67 (1.66)
Swale 1.67 (1.69)
Brentwood 1.65 (1.53)
Harrow 1.64 (1.55)
Havering 1.64 (1.61)
Newport 1.64 (1.60)
Dartford 1.63 (1.58)
Bury 1.62 (1.63)
Kirklees 1.62 (1.51)
North Lincolnshire 1.62 (1.62)
Thurrock 1.62 (1.64)
Hounslow 1.61 (1.56)
North East Lincolnshire 1.61 (1.57)
Sevenoaks 1.61 (1.60)
Broxbourne 1.60 (1.62)
Doncaster 1.60 (1.67)
Dudley 1.60 (1.62)
East Staffordshire 1.60 (1.68)
Stockton-on-Tees 1.60 (1.56)
Tunbridge Wells 1.60 (1.61)
Central Bedfordshire 1.59 (1.71)
Dover 1.59 (1.50)
Elmbridge 1.59 (1.58)
Epping Forest 1.59 (1.67)
Maidstone 1.59 (1.61)
Ashford 1.58 (1.57)
Buckinghamshire 1.58 (1.60)
Croydon 1.58 (1.59)
Enfield 1.58 (1.60)
South Cambridgeshire 1.58 (1.52)
Watford 1.58 (1.57)
Bedford 1.57 (1.59)
Nuneaton & Bedworth 1.57 (1.61)
Rotherham 1.57 (1.60)
Tendring 1.57 (1.57)
Bassetlaw 1.56 (1.61)
Blackpool 1.56 (1.64)
Dacorum 1.56 (1.62)
Hull 1.56 (1.58)
Ipswich 1.56 (1.56)
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 1.56 (1.53)
Medway 1.56 (1.64)
Mid Devon 1.56 (1.52)
Vale of White Horse 1.56 (1.55)
Wealden 1.56 (1.59)
Breckland 1.55 (1.54)
Crawley 1.55 (1.58)
Darlington 1.55 (1.56)
Folkestone & Hythe 1.55 (1.49)
Rossendale 1.55 (1.48)
Tameside 1.55 (1.53)
Tandridge 1.55 (1.65)
Tewkesbury 1.55 (1.62)
Waltham Forest 1.55 (1.60)
Basildon 1.54 (1.68)
Cherwell 1.54 (1.53)
Derby 1.54 (1.53)
Mansfield 1.54 (1.53)
Newham 1.54 (1.56)
Spelthorne 1.54 (1.64)
Test Valley 1.54 (1.56)
Tonbridge & Malling 1.54 (1.51)
Barnet 1.53 (1.54)
Calderdale 1.53 (1.57)
Castle Point 1.53 (1.51)
East Hertfordshire 1.53 (1.53)
Herefordshire 1.53 (1.53)
Preston 1.53 (1.42)
Rochford 1.53 (1.57)
Telford & Wrekin 1.53 (1.54)
Uttlesford 1.53 (1.63)
Wakefield 1.53 (1.50)
Ashfield 1.52 (1.49)
Barnsley 1.52 (1.56)
Braintree 1.52 (1.52)
East Cambridgeshire 1.52 (1.52)
Gosport 1.52 (1.48)
North Northamptonshire 1.52 (1.55)
North Warwickshire 1.52 (1.53)
Rushmoor 1.52 (1.54)
South Derbyshire 1.52 (1.52)
Thanet 1.52 (1.57)
Havant 1.51 (1.61)
Merthyr Tydfil 1.51 (1.51)
Mid Sussex 1.51 (1.63)
Milton Keynes 1.51 (1.49)
Runnymede 1.51 (1.43)
Solihull 1.51 (1.49)
Woking 1.51 (1.52)
Wrexham 1.51 (1.55)
Basingstoke & Deane 1.50 (1.50)
Blaenau Gwent 1.50 (1.57)
Brent 1.50 (1.49)
Redcar & Cleveland 1.50 (1.58)
South Oxfordshire 1.50 (1.56)
Southend-on-Sea 1.50 (1.53)
Torfaen 1.50 (1.55)
Wychavon 1.50 (1.50)
Wyre Forest 1.50 (1.46)
Babergh 1.49 (1.48)
Ealing 1.49 (1.45)
Hertsmere 1.49 (1.53)
Knowsley 1.49 (1.61)
Newark & Sherwood 1.49 (1.49)
Oadby & Wigston 1.49 (1.48)
West Northamptonshire 1.49 (1.55)
Denbighshire 1.48 (1.57)
Flintshire 1.48 (1.49)
Isle of Anglesey 1.48 (1.41)
Reigate & Banstead 1.48 (1.48)
Rugby 1.48 (1.45)
Waverley 1.48 (1.53)
Amber Valley 1.47 (1.48)
Bracknell Forest 1.47 (1.43)
Lichfield 1.47 (1.47)
North East Derbyshire 1.47 (1.49)
North Yorkshire 1.47 (1.47)
Pembrokeshire 1.47 (1.48)
Somerset 1.47 (1.52)
Stratford-on-Avon 1.47 (1.48)
Wigan 1.47 (1.51)
Carmarthenshire 1.46 (1.57)
Fylde 1.46 (1.43)
Harborough 1.46 (1.58)
Malvern Hills 1.46 (1.56)
Swindon 1.46 (1.48)
Three Rivers 1.46 (1.41)
West Suffolk 1.46 (1.52)
Winchester 1.46 (1.43)
Wokingham 1.46 (1.47)
Bexley 1.45 (1.48)
Blaby 1.45 (1.51)
Bromley 1.45 (1.48)
Coventry 1.45 (1.47)
Gloucester 1.45 (1.51)
Halton 1.45 (1.46)
Horsham 1.45 (1.52)
Leicester 1.45 (1.49)
Melton 1.45 (1.45)
Mid Suffolk 1.45 (1.54)
North Devon 1.45 (1.50)
North Somerset 1.45 (1.49)
Ribble Valley 1.45 (1.34)
Rutland 1.45 (1.47)
St Albans 1.45 (1.55)
Wiltshire 1.45 (1.51)
Bolsover 1.44 (1.49)
Bromsgrove 1.44 (1.44)
Chichester 1.44 (1.38)
Colchester 1.44 (1.43)
East Lindsey 1.44 (1.47)
East Suffolk 1.44 (1.48)
Great Yarmouth 1.44 (1.57)
Hartlepool 1.44 (1.57)
Hastings 1.44 (1.53)
Redditch 1.44 (1.60)
South Norfolk 1.44 (1.46)
South Staffordshire 1.44 (1.40)
St Helens 1.44 (1.49)
Stockport 1.44 (1.50)
Torridge 1.44 (1.56)
Cheshire East 1.43 (1.45)
Cotswold 1.43 (1.49)
Cumberland 1.43 (1.43)
Gateshead 1.43 (1.43)
Huntingdonshire 1.43 (1.46)
Powys 1.43 (1.49)
South Holland 1.43 (1.49)
Stafford 1.43 (1.41)
Sunderland 1.43 (1.46)
West Berkshire 1.43 (1.51)
West Lancashire 1.43 (1.35)
Chelmsford 1.42 (1.39)
Conwy 1.42 (1.51)
East Hampshire 1.42 (1.46)
Hart 1.42 (1.49)
Lewes 1.42 (1.51)
North Hertfordshire 1.42 (1.44)
Sefton 1.42 (1.39)
South Ribble 1.42 (1.42)
Tamworth 1.42 (1.47)
Vale of Glamorgan 1.42 (1.46)
Windsor & Maidenhead 1.42 (1.40)
Chorley 1.41 (1.39)
Dorset 1.41 (1.36)
Mole Valley 1.41 (1.51)
Monmouthshire 1.41 (1.50)
Staffordshire Moorlands 1.41 (1.47)
Stevenage 1.41 (1.44)
Trafford 1.41 (1.41)
Wirral 1.41 (1.47)
Adur 1.40 (1.51)
Bridgend 1.40 (1.49)
Chesterfield 1.40 (1.49)
Eastleigh 1.40 (1.44)
High Peak 1.40 (1.42)
Neath Port Talbot 1.40 (1.42)
Northumberland 1.40 (1.49)
Rother 1.40 (1.45)
Shropshire 1.40 (1.43)
Sutton 1.40 (1.47)
West Devon 1.40 (1.39)
Cannock Chase 1.39 (1.55)
New Forest 1.39 (1.34)
West Oxfordshire 1.39 (1.56)
Wyre 1.39 (1.42)
East Devon 1.38 (1.48)
East Riding of Yorkshire 1.38 (1.46)
Surrey Heath 1.38 (1.54)
West Lindsey 1.38 (1.43)
Arun 1.37 (1.41)
Maldon 1.37 (1.59)
South Tyneside 1.37 (1.53)
Ceredigion 1.36 (1.31)
Charnwood 1.36 (1.26)
Hinckley & Bosworth 1.36 (1.53)
North Norfolk 1.36 (1.37)
North Tyneside 1.36 (1.37)
South Kesteven 1.36 (1.36)
Stroud 1.36 (1.50)
Caerphilly 1.35 (1.46)
Isle of Wight 1.35 (1.37)
Merton 1.35 (1.37)
Warrington 1.35 (1.41)
Eastbourne 1.34 (1.30)
Epsom & Ewell 1.34 (1.47)
Richmond upon Thames 1.34 (1.30)
Welwyn Hatfield 1.34 (1.36)
Hackney 1.33 (1.29)
Salford 1.33 (1.33)
South Gloucestershire 1.33 (1.39)
Gedling 1.32 (1.47)
Haringey 1.32 (1.31)
Lancaster 1.32 (1.43)
Manchester 1.32 (1.31)
North Kesteven 1.32 (1.35)
Rhondda Cynon Taf 1.32 (1.35)
Cornwall & Isles of Scilly 1.31 (1.4)
County Durham 1.31 (1.37)
Greenwich 1.31 (1.35)
Newcastle-under-Lyme 1.31 (1.34)
Westmorland & Furness 1.31 (1.38)
Cheshire West & Chester 1.30 (1.36)
North West Leicestershire 1.30 (1.42)
Cheltenham 1.29 (1.25)
Erewash 1.29 (1.32)
Fareham 1.29 (1.34)
Guildford 1.29 (1.35)
Gwynedd 1.29 (1.38)
Lewisham 1.29 (1.25)
Nottingham 1.29 (1.28)
Sheffield 1.29 (1.32)
South Hams 1.29 (1.34)
Teignbridge 1.29 (1.41)
Torbay 1.29 (1.33)
Warwick 1.29 (1.33)
Worthing 1.29 (1.29)
Broadland 1.28 (1.45)
Leeds 1.28 (1.31)
Reading 1.28 (1.31)
Worcester 1.28 (1.31)
Canterbury 1.25 (1.23)
Derbyshire Dales 1.25 (1.42)
Kingston upon Thames 1.25 (1.24)
Rushcliffe 1.25 (1.37)
Liverpool 1.24 (1.25)
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 1.23 (1.18)
Plymouth 1.23 (1.23)
Portsmouth 1.23 (1.30)
Lincoln 1.22 (1.10)
Newcastle upon Tyne 1.21 (1.24)
Swansea 1.21 (1.30)
Bath & North East Somerset 1.19 (1.28)
Broxtowe 1.19 (1.25)
Cardiff 1.19 (1.16)
Southampton 1.18 (1.19)
Tower Hamlets 1.18 (1.11)
Hammersmith & Fulham 1.16 (1.04)
Bristol 1.15 (1.13)
Lambeth 1.11 (1.07)
Wandsworth 1.10 (1.14)
Kensington & Chelsea 1.09 (1.11)
Oxford 1.08 (1.07)
Camden 1.05 (1.02)
Exeter 1.05 (1.06)
Norwich 1.05 (1.07)
Southwark 1.05 (1.05)
York 1.04 (1.04)
Westminster 1.00 (0.99)
Islington 0.99 (0.98)
Brighton & Hove 0.97 (0.96)
Cambridge 0.95 (0.92)
City of London 0.32 (0.51)