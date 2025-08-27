Farage insists women will be deported under Reform plan to remove 600,000 people

Single women arriving in the UK illegally will be deported under a Reform UK government, Nigel Farage has said after he appeared to soften plans for “mass deportations”.

The Reform UK leader gave conflicting answers on whether women and children would be deported under his proposal to remove up to 600,000 people from the country.

Nigel Farage clarified that under Reform plans, single women would be deported (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Farage announced the policy at a press conference on Tuesday, saying anyone arriving in the UK illegally would be detained and deported along with those already in the country with no right to remain.

Asked whether this would include women and children, he told reporters: “Yes, women and children, everybody on arrival, will be detained.”

He added that he accepted that “how we deal with children is a much more complicated and difficult issue”, while senior Reform figure Zia Yusuf said “phase one” would focus on adults and unaccompanied children would be sent back “towards the latter half of that five years”.

At a subsequent press conference in West Lothian on Wednesday, he appeared to backtrack, saying press reports of the previous day’s event had been “wrong, wrong, wrong” and insisting his party was “not even discussing women and children at this stage.

Asked whether this meant women and children would be “exempt”, he said: “I didn’t say exempt forever, but at this stage it’s not part of our plan for the next five years.”

But he later sought to clarify his comments, saying there had been a “slight confusion” and he had not understood the “context” of the question.

He told broadcasters: “Deporting children is a very difficult thing to do. Who do they go to, what are the wards of care? Women and children, intimating families that have been here illegally for some years, are they top of our list? No.”

Asked if women and children would be deported, he said: “If a single woman etc comes to Britain, they will be detained and deported.

“If a woman comes with children, we will work out the best thing to do.”

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper accused Reform of proposing a ‘Taliban tribute’ (Lucy North/PA)

Reform’s plans, which would also see Mr Farage attempt to strike returns deals with Iran and Taliban-governed Afghanistan, have been attacked by refugee groups and some politicians.

Care4Calais’s chief executive Steve Smith said the majority of people “don’t want to see women and children placed in detention centres, denied their rights to safety”, while Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper accused Reform of proposing a “Taliban tribute” that would see taxpayers’ money used to fund “the persecution of Afghan women and children”.

Commenting on Mr Farage’s apparent U-turn, a Lib Dem spokesperson said: “It appears Nigel Farage has taken as much time reading his own plan as he does his constituents’ emails. Reform’s plans do not even stand up to the scrutiny of their own leader.

“His band of plastic patriots are taking the country for fools.”

But Labour has focused its criticism on the practicality of the proposals, with Downing Street refusing to rule out seeking return agreements with autocratic regimes.

On Wednesday, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds declined to criticise Mr Farage for describing small boat crossings as an “invasion”.

Independent MP Diane Abbott accused the Prime Minister of ‘trying to copy Farage’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

He told an event in Westminster hosted by The Spectator magazine: “We can all talk about language, but I don’t think it is about particular words we want to use, or particular slogans we want to use, or indeed about offering empty solutions, which is what Nigel Farage was doing yesterday, that’s going to solve this.”

In his own press conference, Mr Farage said it was “really interesting” that “people aren’t questioning the need for something radical to be done”, pointing out that Sir Keir Starmer “hasn’t attacked me on the idea that we should be deporting people that come illegally”.

The Government’s reluctance to criticise Mr Farage’s language has brought criticism from some figures on the left, including Independent MP Diane Abbott.

Ms Abbott, who lost the Labour whip for the second time in July, said it was “unsurprising” and accused the Prime Minister of “trying to copy Farage all summer”.

In a post on social media, she added: “All those who stand for decency, for human rights and against racism will find their voice. But they can expect zero from Starmer.”