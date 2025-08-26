UK residents spend almost three times more on trips abroad than inbound visitors

Spending by UK residents on trips abroad last year was nearly three times the level of inbound visitors to the UK, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that people from the UK made a record 94.6 million visits overseas in 2024, spending a total of £78.6 billion.

That is an average of £831 per trip.

Over the same period, foreigners made 42.6 million visits to the UK.

Their total spend was £32.5 billion, at an average of £763 per trip.

The number of trips abroad by UK residents was up 9.7% from 86.2 million during 2023, and an increase of 1.6% from the previous record high of 93.1 million in 2019.

Spain retained its position as the most visited country by residents of Britain, with 17.8 million visits last year.

It was followed by France (9.3 million visits) and Italy (4.8 million visits).

The largest number of estimated visits to Britain were by residents of the United States (5.6 million visits), followed by France (3.6 million visits) and Germany (3.3 million visits).