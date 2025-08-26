Sir Billy Connolly to be celebrated as part of home city’s 850th birthday events

Glasgow is to honour Sir Billy Connolly with a weekend of events as part of the city’s 850th anniversary celebrations.

The Big Yin Weekend on September 6 and 7 will celebrate the Glasgow-born comedian through a mixture of events including film, music, comedy and walking and cycling tours.

Highlights of the weekend will include a comedy showcase presented by the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, featuring past winners and nominees of the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, and a screening of Big Banana Feet, a documentary following Sir Billy on his 1975 tour of the island of Ireland.

The Big Yin Weekend is part of the wider Glasgow 850 programme, a year-long celebration led by Glasgow City Council to mark the city’s 850th birthday.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Throughout our birthday year Sir Billy Connolly’s name has come up time and time again.

“As arguably the city’s best loved and most famous modern-day Glaswegian, we couldn’t celebrate this landmark year for the city without honouring Billy.

“Billy’s pioneering stand-up has always drawn on Glasgow’s spirit, resilience and uniquely funny bones, and then added his very own special brand of freewheeling genius to bring laughter and joy to millions.

“This weekend responds to the huge affection people have for the Big Yin with a living tribute to his comedy, music, storytelling and contribution to the arts – and to Glasgow.”

During the weekend Gallus Pedals Tours will host walking and cycling tours inspired by Sir Billy’s life and legacy, taking in key locations and mural sites across the city.

Other events include a free pop-up musical performance at The Park Bar featuring Gary Innes & Friends and the premiere performance of a new song entitled Big Yin by Scottish group Manran.

The comedian, also affectionately known as the Big Yin, was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity.

Born in Glasgow in 1942, Sir Billy began his working life as a welder in the Clyde shipyards before embarking on a career as a folk singer and musician alongside Gerry Rafferty in The Humblebums, and then developed the stand-up act that made him famous.

Sir Billy Connolly features on a mural in the east end of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

The comedian was awarded the Freedom of the City of Glasgow in 2010.

Krista MacDonald, director of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, said: “Sir Billy Connolly is the heartbeat of Glasgow’s comedy spirit, a trailblazer whose wit, warmth and honesty put Scottish comedy on the world stage. He embodies the humour, resilience and character of this city, and continues to inspire every performer who steps onto our stages.

“At the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, his legacy is felt in every laugh, reminding us that comedy here isn’t just entertainment, it’s part of who we are. We are excited to celebrate the Big Yin and Glasgow’s 850th celebrations with a special comedy event in the new Stand Comedy Club.”

The pop-up musical performance is free to attend and the council said tickets for the other events are being sold at reduced prices to allow as many people as possible to attend.

Paul Gallagher, head of programme at Glasgow Film, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of The Big Yin Weekend with a special screening of Murray Grigor’s Big Banana Feet at GFT, complete with an introduction from Glasgow-based comedian Scott Agnew.

“Rarely screened since its initial release, the documentary captures Billy Connolly’s comic genius, musical flair and unmistakable Glaswegian charm off-stage.”