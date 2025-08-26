Reform could deport 600,000 asylum seekers under immigration plan

Reform UK would seek to deport up to 600,000 asylum seekers in its first parliament if elected to government.

Nigel Farage warned of a “genuine threat to public order” without action to tackle illegal migration as he and Zia Yusuf launched the party’s plans at an event at London Oxford Airport.

Reform UK describes its “operation restoring justice” as a five-year emergency programme to detain and deport illegal migrants and deter future arrivals that they would enact if elected to government.

The party pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and secure deals with countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran to return migrants to their countries.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf at the launch of Reform UK’s plan to deport asylum seekers (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Farage failed to answer when asked how much he would be prepared to pay to Iran and the Taliban to take deportees back.

The Clacton MP said everyone who arrives on a small boat will be detained, including women and unaccompanied children.

“Yes, women and children, everybody on arrival will be detained.

“And I’ve accepted already that how we deal with children is a much more complicated and difficult issue.”

Reform UK claims the plan will cost £10 billion to implement but save £7 billion currently spent on illegal migration during the first five years.

The party would leave the European Convention on Human Rights and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would apply only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

They would also bring forward legislation to make everyone who arrives illegally ineligible for asylum and allow asylum seekers to be detained until deportation.

Mr Farage said: “The mood in the country around this issue is a mix between total despair and rising anger.

“And I would say this, that without action, without somehow the contract between the Government and the people being renewed, without some trust coming back, then I fear deeply that that anger will grow.

“In fact, I think there is now, as a result of this, a genuine threat to public order.”

He said the only way to stop small boat arrivals is by “detaining and deporting absolutely anyone that comes via that route”.

“And if we do that, the boats will stop coming within days, because there will be no incentive to pay a trafficker to get into this country.

“If you come to the UK illegally, you will be detained and deported and never, ever allowed to stay, period. That is our big message from today.”

Mr Farage and former Reform UK chair Mr Yusuf suggested some 600,000 or more people could be deported under the plan.

“But do we realistically think, Zia, we can deport five, 600,000 people in the lifetime of the first parliament?”

Mr Yusuf replied: “Totally,” adding that there are “north of 650,000 adults without children who are in this country illegally”.

Mr Yusuf said the party would disapply the 1951 Refugee Contention and the UN Convention Against Torture, and the Council of Europe’s anti-trafficking convention. He told the event that the Home Office, immigration tribunals and “higher courts of jurisdiction” would not be allowed to consider asylum claims.

“We’ll pass a law that makes clear that if you came to this country illegally, you will never be granted asylum. End of story.”

Minister Matthew Pennycook criticised the plans as “unworkable gimmicks”.

It comes as the Government prepares to send back the first small boat arrivals to France under the one in, one out migrant deal.

A record 28,288 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year so far, after 212 people did so on Sunday in four boats, making the total 46% more than by the same date in 2024.

The UK coastguard confirmed its involvement in the rescue of “a number” of small boat crossings from the English Channel on Tuesday.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing pressure from senior Labour figures and his own supporters, who feel the Government’s attempts to tackle the migrant crisis have so far failed.

YouGov polling released over the weekend found that 71% of voters believe the Prime Minister is handling the asylum hotel issue badly, including 56% of Labour supporters.

The Liberal Democrats criticised Reform UK for “ripping up” human rights and involving potential payments to autocratic regimes.

“(Nigel) Farage’s plan crumbles under the most basic scrutiny. The idea that Reform UK is going to magic up some new places to detain people and deport them to, but don’t have a clue where those places would be, is taking the public for fools,” Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.

She added: “Reform’s Taliban tribute plan would send British taxpayers’ cash to fund their oppressive regime, fuelling the persecution of Afghan women and children and betraying our brave Armed Forces who sacrificed so much fighting the Taliban.”

The Conservatives accused Reform UK of “re-heating and recycling” Tory plans on immigration.

“Earlier this year we introduced and tabled votes on our Deportation Bill in Parliament, detailing how we would disapply the Human Rights Act from all immigration matters, and deport every illegal immigrant on arrival.

“Months later, Reform have not done the important work necessary to get a grip on the immigration crisis and instead have produced a copy and paste of our proposals.

“Only Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives are doing the real work needed to end this scourge – with further, detailed plans to be announced shortly.”