Poundland: List of stores closing after restructuring approved, including the West Midlands

Poundland is to push ahead with more store closures after receiving court approval for a major restructuring plan.

In June, the discount retail chain said it planned to permanently shut 68 shops after being sold by Pepco Group to Peach Bidco, a subsidiary of private equity firm Gordon Brothers, for £1.

On Tuesday, the company told a judge that the plan would save it from entering administration, with barristers telling a hearing on Tuesday that it was set to run out of money by September 7 if the scheme had not been sanctioned.

The group has already shut dozens of stores but will now be able to end these leases early and push ahead with further closures.

These are the stores set to be closed on Sunday August 31:

Blackburn, Lancashire

Cookstown, Northern Ireland

Erdington, West Midlands

Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Horsham, West Sussex

Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Omagh, Northern Ireland

Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London

Southport, Merseyside

Taunton, Somerset

This store will shut on September 14:

Irvine, Scotland

The following stores have already closed:

Ammanford, Wales

Birmingham Fort Shopping Park, West Midlands

Cardiff, Wales

Cramlington, Northumberland

Leicester, Leicestershire

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire

Port Glasgow, Scotland

Seaham, County Durham

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Bidston Moss, Merseyside

Broxburn, Scotland

Craigavon, Northern Ireland

Dartmouth, Devon

East Dulwich, Greater London

Falmouth, Cornwall

Hull St Andrew retail park, East Yorkshire

Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland

Perth, Scotland

Poole, Dorset

Sunderland Pallion retail park, Tyne and Wear

Stafford, Staffordshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Worcester, Worcestershire

Brigg, North Lincolnshire

Canterbury, Kent

Coventry Hertford Street, West Midlands

Newcastle Killingworth Centre, Tyne and Wear

Kings Heath, West Midlands

Peterborough Orton Gate shopping centre, Cambridgeshire

Peterlee, County Durham

Rainham, Kent

Salford, Greater Manchester

Sheldon, West Midlands

Wells, Somerset

Whitechapel, Greater London

Swiss Cottage, Greater London

Southampton West Quay, Hampshire

Chiswick, Greater London

Poundland said it will shut down 16 more stores but has not yet identified their locations.

It is understood that the closure dates for these are likely to be announced later in the year, when store workers will be informed.