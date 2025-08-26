M&S launches dedicated resale platform on eBay

Marks & Spencer is launching a dedicated resale platform on eBay as it looks for new ways to encourage customers to recycle their clothing.

From Tuesday, customers can trade in their clothing, footwear and accessories through M&S’s first online takeback scheme while pre-loved items are now available to buy on the official M&S x eBay store.

To use the service, customers must complete a short form on its website or scan a QR code in stores before sending their pre-loved items using a free local courier service to Reskinned, a repair and resale specialist.

The best M&S items that can be worn again will be professionally cleaned, repaired by Reskinned and listed on the M&S eBay store.

Items that cannot be resold will be responsibly repurposed or recycled.

Marks & Spencer’s new resale platform is being launched on eBay (PA)

For each return that includes at least one M&S-labelled item, customers receive a “£5 off a spend of £35 or more” voucher on fashion, home and beauty products online at M&S.com, valid for four weeks from the date of issue.

M&S said 15% of the profits will go to its long-standing partner Oxfam.

The retailer said the partnership was designed to make it easy for customers to trade in M&S items they no longer wear, and offered a “one-stop destination” to shop for their favourite styles.

Monique Leeuwenburgh, director of sourcing and technology in fashion, home and beauty at M&S, said: “At M&S, we are committed to supporting customers to do the right thing and playing our part in reducing textile waste.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the pre-loved experts at eBay and Reskinned to launch a dedicated resale platform.

“This not only offers more ways for customers to give items another life, but also an opportunity for customers to purchase items they might have missed from previous seasons – which are pre-loved.”

Kirsty Keoghan, general manager of European fashion at eBay, said: “M&S is a beloved British institution, known for its enduring quality and style, and a staple in wardrobes across the UK.

“Welcoming M&S to the eBay marketplace represents an exciting milestone in our mission to make circular fashion more accessible, appealing, and scalable.”

Circular economy minister Mary Creagh said: “Our plan for change is focused on cleaning up Britain, ending our throwaway culture and ensuring that the 700,000 odd tonnes of clothes we throw away each year are worn more.

“Only government and businesses working together can stop fashion costing the earth, which is why I welcome this new initiative from M&S – a great way for consumers to be rewarded for providing a new home for old favourites.”