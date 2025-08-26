Met officers arrested over handling of sexual assault claim against colleague

Five Metropolitan Police officers have been arrested over their handling of an allegation of sexual assault made against a colleague.

They were held on suspicion of offences including perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office and corrupt or improper exercise of police powers on August 19, the Metropolitan Police said.

Four of the officers are based in the force’s North West Borough Command Unit, and one in the Directorate of Professional Standards.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said 11 search warrants were carried out at both residential addresses and police stations on the day of the arrests.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: “This relates to the handling of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual assault against an officer.

“The investigation is being carried out by the Met’s Anti-Corruption Command, under the direction of the IOPC, after a referral was made by the Met in June.

“We have been working closely with the anti-corruption investigation team throughout.

“I understand this is going to cause concern amongst our staff and communities, however, it’s important we do not say anything further which could jeopardise any proceedings that may follow.”

As well as the criminal allegations, the officers are under investigation for potential gross misconduct, the IOPC said.