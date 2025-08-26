Man denies violent disorder after protest outside Epping migrant hotel

A man has denied violent disorder after a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex.

Phillip Curson, wearing a white shirt and black trousers, spoke to confirm his identity and enter his not guilty plea during a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel in Epping since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

The court heard that Curson, of Upminster in east London, is charged with one count of violent disorder on July 17 in Epping, the particulars of which include that he allegedly “used or threatened unlawful violence”.

The 52-year-old has been granted conditional bail ahead of a case management hearing on September 22.

The protest on July 17 began peacefully but escalated into what police described as “scattered incidents of violence” targeting police and property.

Essex Police previously said eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown.