Three dead after helicopter crashes during flying lesson on Isle of Wight

Three people have died and a fourth remains in hospital in a serious condition after a helicopter crash during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services were called to the site near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.

The firm said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: “We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning.

“Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.

“At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families.”

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that one of those on board had been airlifted to hospital.

Local fire crews also attended and an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) team was sent to investigate.

Joe Robertson, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, told Times Radio the incident was “heartbreaking”, saying what should have been a fun morning out turned to “tragedy”.