Thousands watch parade on second day of Notting Hill Carnival

Bands and floats representing the Caribbean, African and Brazilian diaspora paraded through west London on Monday as Notting Hill Carnival entered its second day.

Thousands of people lined the route in warm conditions, with temperatures reaching 26C.

Groups included Bajan Raw Licquer, Mahogany, Chocolate Nation, Mas Africa, Vincy Alliance and United Kreyol, which reflect traditions from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Dominica and Haiti.

A dancer performs during the Notting Hill Carnival (Yui Mok/PA)

Brazilian performers from Paraiso Samba School, Batala and Dende Nation added to the line-up, alongside long-established UK community bands.

Maria James, 34, said: “It feels like a piece of the Caribbean right here in London.”

James Lewis, 41, who travelled from Birmingham, said: “It’s amazing to see so many cultures coming together.”

Thousands watched the Notting Hill Carnival celebration (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier in the day, Kensington and Chelsea Council said an estimated 150 tonnes of rubbish was cleared after the first day of festivities.

The council expects 300 tonnes to be collected over the weekend, with 180 staff and 45 vehicles working overnight.

The clean-up will continue on Monday night to prepare the area for normal business on Tuesday morning.