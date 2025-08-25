Nigel Farage vows to scrap UK human rights law to tackle small boats crisis

Nigel Farage has vowed to scrap the UK’s human rights law in a bid to tackle the small boats crisis.

The Reform UK leader pledged to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, scrap the Human Rights Act, and disapply other international agreements he described as “roadblocks” to deporting people who arrive in the UK illegally.

Mr Farage, whose party has sought to gain from public dissatisfaction with how both Labour and the Tories have handled the migrant crisis, will set out his plans to grasp it on Tuesday.

Writing for the Telegraph, he described international treaties governing human rights law as “malign influences” which had been “allowed to frustrate deportations”.

He added: “The planes will take off, and plenty of them at that.

“The time has come to put this country first. This is all a question of priorities. Is Keir Starmer on the side of the British people, national security and protecting women and girls – or is he on the side of outdated international treaties and human rights lawyers?”

Speaking to the Times, senior Reform UK figure Zia Yusuf had earlier claimed the party would replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights.

This would apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK, while enabling arrests, detention and deportation of illegal migrants.

The Bill would refer to individual liberties like protection of liberty and free speech, the Times said, rather than human rights.

Mr Farage told the newspaper it would include “the freedom to do everything, unless there’s a law that says you can’t”.

Under Reform’s plans, those who come to the UK on small boats and other unauthorised routes would have no right to claim asylum in the UK.

The party is to suggest housing them in detention facilities at old military bases.

Reform would also seek to strike return deals with the largest countries of origin for asylum seekers, as well as discussing third country deportation arrangements with nations like Rwanda and Albania.

A “fallback” option could also include deporting people to British overseas territories.

Sir Keir Starmer is meanwhile facing mounting pressure over his plans to tackle the small boats crisis.

A record 28,288 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year so far, after 212 people did so on Sunday in four boats, making the total 46% more than by the same date in 2024.

A YouGov poll for The Times meanwhile found that 71% of voters believe the Prime Minister is handling the asylum hotel issue badly, including 56% of Labour supporters.

Home Office minister Angela Eagle told the Guardian both Reform and the Tories offered nothing more than “fantasy solutions” to the crisis.

“These are back-of-the-fag-packet plans without the substance on delivery,” she said ahead of Mr Farage’s announcement on Tuesday.

A Government source meanwhile told the paper that “by the end of the year at least five more hotels are expected to be closed, with a big surge in closures in the new year”.

Protests at sites housing asylum seekers continued over the weekend and the Government is braced for further legal fights over the use of hotels.