Man charged over alleged support for proscribed organisation at protest

A man has been charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly showing support for a proscribed organisation following a pro-Palestine protest in Edinburgh.

The protest took place outside St Leonard’s Police station in the city on Monday.

Police Scotland said that a 68-year-old man has been arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act 2000 for allegedly showing support for a proscribed organisation.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.