London mayor rolls out campaign on people blasting music on public transport

Mayor Sadiq Khan will roll out a campaign encouraging people to use headphones when playing music on London’s public transport.

Posters will begin appearing on the Elizabeth line on Tuesday reminding travellers not to play music out loud or to have conversations on speaker mode, as it may disrupt other passengers.

The scheme, the latest part of Transport for London’s (TfL) wider Travel Kind campaign, will then be rolled out on London’s buses, the Docklands Light Railway, and Overground and Underground networks.

People using their phones for loud content has become a hot button political issue in recent months, with both the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives urging ministers to take action on it.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor of London for transport, said: “The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when travelling on public transport in the capital, but the small majority who play music or videos out loud can be a real nuisance to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys.

“TfL’s new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers.

“However Londoners spend their journey, whether catching up on their favourite series or listening to music, we want everyone to have a pleasant journey.”

New campaign posters will also encourage people to look up from their phones, and to be aware that others travelling on public transport may be in need of a seat.

The Travel Kind campaign has previously included posters calling for vigilance about sexual harassment and urging travellers to move down inside London’s Tube carriages to ensure others can get on.

The campaign launch comes just days after the Tories called for passengers to be banned from playing loud music on buses.

The Conservatives are also seeking to ensure railway operators enforce rules preventing passengers from playing disruptive loud music with on-the-spot fines.

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said passengers should not have to “endure somebody else’s choice of crap music”.

The Liberal Democrats have already pushed for similar action, calling for fines of up to £1,000 for “headphone dodgers” who play music out loud on buses and trains.

Lib Dems transport spokesperson – and Wimbledon MP – Paul Kohler said: “I’m pleased Transport for London are listening to the Liberal Democrats. We’ve been campaigning on this issue for a number of months and I’m glad TfL and others are finally paying attention to our campaign.

“Playing music and videos out loud on public transport has a real impact on other passengers’ lives. It’s often thoughtless, and sometimes deliberately intimidating, but always wrong.

“It’s now time for the Government to face the music by silencing it, with tougher action including fixed penalty notices across all public transport and a publicity campaign to put an end to headphone dodging.”