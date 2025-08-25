Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Flights of fancy on parade at Notting Hill Carnival

The event celebrating Caribbean culture and history has been held in London for more than 50 years.

A participant dressed as a lion arrives at the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London (Yui Mok/PA)

West London welcomed colourful costumes, dancing and music-filled streets on the final day of the annual Notting Hill Carnival.

Heads were turned at Westbourne Park Underground station early on Monday as participants arrived by Tube, with some already in their eye-catching designs.

A woman in a yellow and green costume walks through the gates at a Tube station ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival 2025
(Yui Mok/PA)
A woman in a blue costume walks through the gates at a Tube station ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival 2025
(Yui Mok/PA)
A woman in a pink costume holding a feathered headdress walks through the gates at a Tube station ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival 2025
(Yui Mok/PA)
A woman and man in feathered wings of blue and gold
(Yui Mok/PA)

The carnival celebrates Caribbean culture and history and has been held in London for more than 50 years.

A woman surrounded by massive curls of sea-green waves with a ship over her head
(Yui Mok/PA)
A woman in yellow surrounded by a frame of brown feathers
(Yui Mok/PA)
A group of women in red and black tribal patterned cloth banging drums
(Yui Mok/PA)
A woman in a yellow leotard with a red feathered headdress smiles at the camera
(Yui Mok/PA)
A woman smiles at the camera as she shows off her green feathered and bejewelled leotard
(Yui Mok/PA)
A man on a small grey vehicle pulls a float with lots of woman wearing white feathers
(Yui Mok/PA)
A carnival-goer in a gold leotard and a mask with a long bird's beak
(Yui Mok/PA)
A group of dancers in tropical print with large red collars and flowers on their heads
(Yui Mok/PA)

