In Pictures: Flights of fancy on parade at Notting Hill Carnival

West London welcomed colourful costumes, dancing and music-filled streets on the final day of the annual Notting Hill Carnival.

Heads were turned at Westbourne Park Underground station early on Monday as participants arrived by Tube, with some already in their eye-catching designs.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The carnival celebrates Caribbean culture and history and has been held in London for more than 50 years.

