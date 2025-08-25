Annual river football clash goes ahead despite waterlogged pitch

Football matches are normally called off if the pitch is waterlogged – except in the Cotswolds.

Two teams braved chilly water to take part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

While much of the country has basked in successive heatwaves this summer and drought has been declared in many areas, there were no such concerns in the Cotswolds as the pitch was in tip-top wet condition.

The players created a splash as they fight for the ball (Ben Birchall/PA)

The 50-minute game was played out between mixed teams of Bourton Rovers men’s teams and the club’s veterans and kicked off at 2pm.

Around 2,000 spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the annual five-a-side clash that takes place in the ankle-deep water of the Windrush.

It is not clear how the idea of playing a football match in a river first arose, but the tradition has reportedly been going strong for around 100 years.

The match regularly draws large crowds and fans are advised to wear waterproofs if they plan to stand close to the side of the “pitch”.

This year’s match ended 2-1 to the men’s team after the yellow shirts scored a late winner.

They had taken an early lead after winning a free kick on the edge of the penalty area and were 1-0 up when the veterans missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The men’s team had a second goal disallowed for a foul early in the second half before the veterans, who were in blue, equalised from the penalty spot.

But the veterans were unlucky to be pipped at the end when men’s team sneaked a winning goal with minutes to go.

The match is a fundraiser for Bourton Rovers and attracts large crowds every year (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mike Smith, who refereed the game dressed as a woman, said afterwards: “It was a good game. We tried to make it as entertaining as possible but also keep to the rules.

“The vets always want to beat the young lads.

“Some of the people were saying it is the biggest crowd they have seen for a while, probably around the 1,000 mark.

“The vets team included a couple of people who used to play rugby and it’s a real community team.

“Any money we have raised today goes straight back into the club.”