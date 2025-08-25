Airline fuel drivers balloted on strike action after ‘miserly’ pay offer

Workers at a Scottish company that distributes fuel to a number of major airline companies are being balloted on strike action over a “miserly” pay offer.

After logistics drivers at Turners (Soham) Limited’s Grangemouth site were offered a 1% pay increase, the Unite union organised a ballot to consider industrial action.

The ballot closes on September 4, and any resulting strike action would likely take place later in the month.

The union believes fuel supplies to major aviation companies including Jet 2, easyJet and Emirates operating at Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle airports will be directly impacted if the drivers take industrial action, and it urged the employer to table a better offer.

The union said Turners’ 1% offer comes after the Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.8% in July, and after the company recorded an after-tax profit of £51 million in 2023, its latest public figures.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite Turners’ drivers will not accept a miserly pay offer from a very profitable company.

“We will fully support our members in their fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Regional officer Lyn Turner said: “The logistic drivers based out of Grangemouth are a key group of workers providing fuel supplies to airlines at Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle airports.

“Turners needs to come to its senses and make a fair pay offer to our members.”

Turners, Jet 2, easyJet and Emirates have been approached for comment.