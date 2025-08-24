King, Queen, William and Kate among royals attending Sunday church service

The King and Queen, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, have attended a Sunday service at a church near the Balmoral estate.

Charles and Camilla were pictured in the back seats of a car arriving at Crathie Kirk, Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, were pictured in another car, with William driving.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday August 24, 2025. (Paul Campbell/PA)

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.

The Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh were also pictured attending the service.