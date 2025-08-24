King praises ‘unbreakable courage’ of the Ukrainian people

The King has sent a message of support to Ukraine to mark the country’s independence day.

Charles called for a “just and lasting peace” to end the war triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion of its neighbour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the King’s words were a “true inspiration for our people” and thanked the UK for its support.

The King’s message, shared on social media by Mr Zelensky, said: “I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people.

“I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky said: “His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war.

“We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and our just cause: to defend freedom from tyranny and ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said the British military will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers until at least the end of 2026, with an extension to Operation Interflex.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained on British soil, according to the Government.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “We will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow.

“In the face of ongoing Russian attacks, we must put Ukraine’s armed forces in the strongest possible position.

“And as the push for peace continues, we must make the Ukrainians into the strongest possible deterrent to secure that future peace.”

Ukrainians are marking 34 years since their country left the Soviet Union on Sunday, with more than 2,000 Ukrainian recruits, British military personnel and others celebrating at one of the Interflex training sites in England this year.

The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine was expected to fly above Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings on Sunday.

“We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression,” a Government spokesman said.