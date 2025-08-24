‘Completely false’ claims of further asylum hotels ahead of protest, says leader

A council leader has said “completely false” claims of further asylum hotels opening up in the area were made ahead of the protest which took place in Perth.

A group called Abolish Asylum System held a protest outside the Radisson Blu hotel in the city on Saturday morning.

It was met with a counter-protest organised by Perth Against Racism, with the two sides chanting and shouting at each other before dispersing.

The demonstrations in Perth were part of a number of similar gatherings taking place over the weekend at hotels housing asylum seeks around the UK.

The two sides chanted and shouted at each other before dispersing (Jane Barlow/PA)

Grant Laing, the SNP leader of Perth and Kinross council, spoke to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show radio programme about the demonstration.

He said he had been saddened by the anti-migration protests and said everyone should be treated with “respect and humanity”.

Mr Laing also welcomed a pledge by the Home Secretary on Sunday to speed up the asylum processing system.

He said: “A lot of this in Perth started off two or three weeks ago when there was a claim there was another hotel or two hotels going to be used for housing asylum seekers – completely false.

“The council speaks to the UK Government weekly about what’s happening.

“There was never any intention or even any application from Mears on behalf of the UK Government, for imminently other people coming to and stay in hotels in Perth.

“It’s this sort of misinformation that happens.”

Protests took place around the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Mears Group is contracted by the Home Office to provide accommodation for asylum seekers

Mr Laing urged anyone with concerns about the scheme to report them.

Before the protest, political leaders on Perth and Kinross Council issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment as a “council of sanctuary”.

It said: “We defend the right to peaceful protest, but protests targeted at those who in many cases have lost their homes and family members to war does not reflect the compassion, solidarity and fairness our communities are known for.

“That is why we are asking all residents to look beyond the misleading headlines and misinformation and treat those seeking refuge in our area the same way they would hope to be treated.”