Flying Ukraine flags ‘a visible symbol of UK’s unwavering support’ – Government

Ukrainian flags will appear above Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings to mark 34 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, the Government has announced.

The Prime Minister’s official residence at No 10 Downing Street is among the buildings where a flag will fly on Sunday.

“We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression,” a Government spokesperson said.

“Our support for Ukraine’s independence will be clear for all to see, which is why the Prime Minister travelled to Washington DC this week to work with allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”

Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron speak at the White House (Aaron Schwartz/PA)

At the White House, Sir Keir Starmer met European leaders including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also met Donald Trump days after the US president spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an Alaska summit.

After his meetings, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Everyone is happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine.”

He claimed he had started to organise a meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky, but Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said there was “no meeting planned” between the two leaders in a taped interview for NBC’s Sunday show Meet The Press With Kristen Welker.

“On Ukrainian Independence Day, Government buildings are flying the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine as a visible symbol of our unwavering support,” the Government spokesperson added.

Among the buildings where a flag will be flown are the Cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall, the Treasury building at 100 Parliament Street, the Scotland Office and Wales Office, and the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence main buildings.