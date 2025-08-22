Tributes paid to ‘stalwart of unionism’ Rev Martin Smyth

Tributes have been paid to former prominent UUP MP and “stalwart of unionism” the Rev Martin Smyth.

Mr Smyth, a Presbyterian minister who served as South Belfast MP for more than 20 years and also led the Orange Order, died at the age of 94.

He challenged for leadership of the UUP in 1995 but lost out to David Trimble.

Current UUP leader Mike Nesbitt described an “ever-present heavyweight in local politics”.

“I am terribly sorry to hear of the passing of Martin Smyth,” he said.

“From my days as a broadcast journalist, he was an ever-present heavyweight in local politics, whose views were always important.

“He may not have been as prominent as others in the public sphere, but hugely influential behind the scene.

“He was another of that fateful generation of what we so euphemistically call ‘The Troubles’ whose imprint will last forever. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also expressed condolences to Mr Smyth’s family.

“My sincerest sympathies to the family of the Rev Martin Smyth,” he wrote on X.

“A stalwart of unionism, he stepped forward in South Belfast at a most volatile time.

“Firm and faithful, he represented his constituents and NI with a strong sincere strength and unswerving belief in the Union.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said on X: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Rev Martin Smyth who served Protestantism and Unionism for many years through some of the worst of the terrorist campaign – he himself replacing Rev Robert Bradford MP in Parliament when he was murdered by the IRA.”