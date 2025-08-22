Thousands of firefighter jobs could go through cuts, says union

Thousands of firefighting jobs could be lost because of spending cuts, a union has warned.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said fire and rescue services are to face “deep cuts”, which could lead to the loss of about 2,300 firefighter posts.

The news follows another below inflation funding settlement for 2025-26, said the union.

The service has already lost 12,000 firefighters since 2010 – one in five posts – said the FBU, adding that the UK is facing increasing threats from wildfires, floods and extreme weather events as climate change takes hold.

Steve Wright, FBU general secretary, said: “It is simply disgraceful that the Government is imposing cuts on this scale, having come to power promising change. The fire service is already on its knees after 15 years of austerity.

“Cuts to the emergency services will cost lives. It is a matter of time until someone dies – either because we don’t have the resources to reach them in time, or because cuts mean firefighters are being put in harm’s way.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We understand the challenges that fire services are facing and we are determined to deliver better public services through our plan for change.

“To support our brave firefighters who work tirelessly to keep communities safe, standalone fire and rescue authorities will receive an increase of almost £70 million next year.

“We continue to work closely with the sector to ensure Fire and Rescue Services have the resources they need.”