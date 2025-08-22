Lucy Connolly to consider legal action against police after prison release

Lucy Connolly is considering taking legal action against the police after her release from prison, she has told the Telegraph.

The 42-year-old was jailed for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers online in the aftermath of the Southport murders last year.

Mrs Connolly, the wife of a Conservative councillor, was released from HMP Peterborough on Thursday.

On legal action, Mrs Connolly told the Telegraph: “That’s something that I will be looking into. I don’t want to say too much because I need to seek legal advice on that, but I do think the police were dishonest in what they released and what they said about me, and I will be holding them to account for that.”

The former childminder, from Northampton, had pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material on X and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court in October last year.

On July 29, 2024, she had posted on X: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care … if that makes me racist so be it.”

She was freed from prison after serving 40% of her 31-month sentence, the automatic release point for her sentence.

Mrs Connolly will remain on licence until the end of her sentence.